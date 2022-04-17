Lindsay Sebastian, John Czaplewski

Merlin Nye Lindsay died in his home on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Mendon, Utah from pancreatic cancer. He was 73. Merlin was born on May 25, 1948 in Montpelier, Idaho to his parents Mckay and Helen Lindsay. While he served a mission in Argentina, his mother died of ovarian cancer and his Dad remarried Twilla Kulicke. Merlin graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor degree in Agricultural Economics. He met Karen Henrie in College and they married in the Logan Temple in 1970. He worked at Beckers in Soda Springs and he hauled milk for his Dad before being employed as a Lab technician at Thiokol/ ATK for 26 years. After retirement, he and his wife Karen served in the Logan temple prior to serving a temple mission in Palmyra, New York followed by an opportunity to serve in the Rome, Italy temple. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Merlin is survived by his wife Karen, his children Jennifer Shepherd, Sadie Steffenhagen, Merlin (Scott) Lindsay, Tyler Lindsay, Daysha Solders, Mark Lindsay, and Colten Lindsay. Plus 23 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. His sisters Karen, and Shelia, Step-sister Lanita, Brother Donovan, Step-brothers Allen, Keith, and Merlin. He is proceeded in death by His Father McKay, Mother Helen, Sister Brenda May, Brother Robert, Step-Mother Twilla, Step-brother Keven. A viewing will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E Logan, UT from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A second viewing will be held Saturday, March 26 at the Mendon Stake Center, 460 S 100 E, Mendon, UT from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, March 26 at the Mendon Stake Center, 460 S 100 E, Mendon, UT. Internment will be in the Mendon Cemetery. To join the service via Zoom, click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88903961029 In lieu of flowers please make donations to the following institutions: Huntsman Cancer Institute https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/foundation/ or One Wish Cache Valley https://onewishcachevalley.org/donations/ Memories can be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.

MENDON, UT ・ 26 DAYS AGO