Grand Island, NE

Lindsay Sebastian, John Czaplewski

Grand Island Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane and Connie Sebastian of Billings, Mont., are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Nicole Sebastian, to John Mark Czaplewski, son...

Channel 3000

Maxine J. Sebastian

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Maxine J. Sebastian, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away at her daughter’s home after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born on Aug. 26, 1946, in Roundup, Mont., The daughter of Harry and Genevieve (Schelin) Collins. Maxine married Thomas Sebastian on Sept. 21, 1991, in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.
STOUGHTON, WI
Herald-Journal

Lindsay, Merlin Nye

Merlin Nye Lindsay died in his home on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Mendon, Utah from pancreatic cancer. He was 73. Merlin was born on May 25, 1948 in Montpelier, Idaho to his parents Mckay and Helen Lindsay. While he served a mission in Argentina, his mother died of ovarian cancer and his Dad remarried Twilla Kulicke. Merlin graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor degree in Agricultural Economics. He met Karen Henrie in College and they married in the Logan Temple in 1970. He worked at Beckers in Soda Springs and he hauled milk for his Dad before being employed as a Lab technician at Thiokol/ ATK for 26 years. After retirement, he and his wife Karen served in the Logan temple prior to serving a temple mission in Palmyra, New York followed by an opportunity to serve in the Rome, Italy temple. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Merlin is survived by his wife Karen, his children Jennifer Shepherd, Sadie Steffenhagen, Merlin (Scott) Lindsay, Tyler Lindsay, Daysha Solders, Mark Lindsay, and Colten Lindsay. Plus 23 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. His sisters Karen, and Shelia, Step-sister Lanita, Brother Donovan, Step-brothers Allen, Keith, and Merlin. He is proceeded in death by His Father McKay, Mother Helen, Sister Brenda May, Brother Robert, Step-Mother Twilla, Step-brother Keven. A viewing will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E Logan, UT from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A second viewing will be held Saturday, March 26 at the Mendon Stake Center, 460 S 100 E, Mendon, UT from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, March 26 at the Mendon Stake Center, 460 S 100 E, Mendon, UT. Internment will be in the Mendon Cemetery. To join the service via Zoom, click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88903961029 In lieu of flowers please make donations to the following institutions: Huntsman Cancer Institute https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/foundation/ or One Wish Cache Valley https://onewishcachevalley.org/donations/ Memories can be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
MENDON, UT
Grand Island Independent

Billie and Anita (Heins) Peters

Billie Peters and Anita Heins were married April 28, 1957. Please join us as we celebrate their 65th anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. April 24 at the Zion Lutheran Church Activity Center in Worms. Their family includes:. Kenyon and Cheryl Seim. Michael and Sherry Peters.
RELATIONSHIPS
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island church supports native daughter carrying out mission work

Grand Island native Kristin Hamner is now a pastor in the Dominican Republic, working for an organization called Foundation for Peace. That organization, based in Pennsylvania, is involved in health, education and community initiatives in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Kenya. Hamner, 39, grew up attending First Presbyterian Church in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Kearney man is a 21st century mountain man

KEARNEY — Brandon Koch was born two centuries too late. He loves nothing better than heading out of town, pitching a canvas tent and foraging for most of his food. Later this month, dressed in Lewis-and-Clark-era attire, he will attend a primitive camp out where coolers, trash bags, flashlights and modern utensils will be prohibited.
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Rev. Dan Safarik: Easter rock removal business

I saw what will quickly become my favorite Easter cartoon. It shows two Roman soldiers standing outside the empty tomb on Easter morning. One soldier says to the other, “Well, I guess now the only sure thing is taxes.”. We’re thinking about the two sure things this time of...
RELIGION
Grand Island Independent

Statue swap: Cather ready for Washington; Morton's return resurrects his racism

Willa is still waiting to go to Washington. And the man who will help take her there is a capable tour guide. As a boy, Littleton Alston would wander the U.S. Capitol, run around the National Mall, wade in its reflecting pools, visit all the free museums — then bike back across East Capitol Avenue to his own neighborhood, its storefronts still burned out or boarded up from the 1968 riots after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
WASHINGTON STATE
Grand Island Independent

Business Beat -- New thrift store doing well in York

Russ and Carrie Schnittker say the items they sell at their Stuff To Treasures thrift store come from a lot of different places. The store opened in January of this year and is located at 520 West Nobes Road, Unit 2 in York. Russ said they had registered the business...
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Easter baskets, bears serve multiple purposes this week

Today’s Saturday Salutes involve our communities’ children. Organizers hope to have 300 baskets up for bid today at Project Hunger’s 26th annual Easter Basket Extravaganza. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the square at Conestoga Mall. To bid on the baskets, people fi...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

