Laurieann didn’t get off to the best of starts Saturday in the 47th running of $15,000 Runza Stakes at Fonner Park. But the ending couldn’t have been much better. The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Mucho Macho Man and Guanahani was fifth out of the gates, but she recovered to move into second down the backstretch behind Blinkers. When they hit the stretch, Laurianne took control and won by 7 3/4 lengths in 1:12.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO