Rome, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves’ pitcher gets 14 strikeout in 3-2 win; series finale today at 2 p.m. Atlanta Braves bounce back to beat Padres. Georgia’s G-Day Game: Team Black 26-23 over Team Red.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. self-serve, dining room, drive-through until 10 p.m., curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. The Rome Braves use ace pitching in 3-2 win...

The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes Official Decision On Stetson Bennett

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has made the obvious decision on returning senior quarterback Stetson Bennett. The reigning National Champion QB1 will be the Bulldogs’ starting signal caller for the 2022 college football season. Smart made the “announcement” after Georgia’s spring game on Saturday. “I don’t...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Georgia football unveils the most gorgeous title rings

Georgia football fans got to see what the Atlanta Braves championship rings looked like last week, but now the focus is on the Dawgs’ bling. The Dawgs unveiled their rings during the G-Day game to its seniors, and they are the best-looking championship hardware we’ve seen. Those beautiful rings stole the show as everyone wanted a glimpse at them.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Watch Freddie Freeman reunite, embrace former Braves teammates

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reunited with his former Atlanta Braves teammates ahead of their game on Monday night. After winning the World Series last season, Atlanta Braves longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman hit free agency. Both the Braves and Freeman could not reach an agreement on a contract, leading the first baseman to sign on with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Future Gives Back To His Old Georgia High School

Decatur, GA – Future gave back to his old high school in a big way over the Easter holiday weekend. The Freebandz head visited his alma mater Columbia High School as part of his Freewishes Foundation and gifted the school’s sports teams a fully upgraded weight room. King...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers vs Braves in reunion game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman arrived at Dodger Stadium and headed to the visiting clubhouse for an emotional reunion with his former Atlanta Braves teammates. Once the game began, he reminded them of what they're missing by slugging his first home run for his new team. Kenley Jansen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman addresses his relationship with Atlanta Braves

Freddie Freeman’s bond with the Atlanta Braves seems to have soured like spoiled milk this past MLB offseason. Now Freeman is revealing where exactly things stand between him and the organization. Speaking before the game against Atlanta for the very first time on Monday, the new Los Angeles Dodgers...
ATLANTA, GA
The St. Augustine Record

YOUNG PHENOMS: Dynamic Nease tennis duo continue to shine, but who are the other young stars?

PONTE VEDRA — What happens when a school puts together a 17-time state championship coach and a talented, diverse roster led by two freshmen?  An 8-1-1 finish and a district championship. At least that’s the outcome legendary Nease girls’ tennis head coach Michael Kypriss and his team got this season.  The Lady Panthers have bounced back...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s fiery message to Braves fans amid next steps in MLB return

The Atlanta Braves have been in need of a boost out the gates as they look to defend their World Series title, and that’s exactly what is on the way for the club. Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been injured since last season when he suffered a torn ACL, but his long-awaited return is growing rapidly closer. Acuna is clearly fired up to be getting back to business, and he took to Twitter to share a message that will have the entire city of Atlanta buzzing.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

