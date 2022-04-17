Blue Jays square off against the Athletics in series rubber match

Oakland Athletics (4-4) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-4)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (0-0, 33.75 ERA, 6.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -251, Athletics +205; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Blue Jays averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.6 home runs.

Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Athletics averaged three extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.