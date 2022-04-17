Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

New York Yankees (5-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (2-6)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, .00 ERA, .69 WHIP, five strikeouts); Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Yankees averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.