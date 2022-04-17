ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals play the Brewers leading series 2-1

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (5-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-5)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, four strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
NESN

Christian Yelich is not in the Starting Lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday

Christian Yelich will take a seat Saturday for the Milwaukee Brewers, BaseballPress.com reports. There is no injury to report here, as Yelich is likely just being given this first day off of the season. This is the new normal in Major League Baseball, regular days off for just about every player. Yelich is trying to rebound from a disappointing 2021 campaign when he batted .248 with nine HRs and 51 RBIs in 117 games. So far this season, Yelich isn’t off to the greatest of starts with a .222 average; he has yet to hit a HR and has only driven in two runs in 27 at-bats.
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals should trade for Frankie Montas

After a mostly quiet offseason and hot start to the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals have one glaring need above the rest, and this player will fill it. The St. Louis Cardinals are 4-2 early in the season and already have the look of a club that has aspirations for a deep playoff run in 2022. After making only minor to mid-level caliber moves in the offseason, the club’s patience with making a major move has rubbed many fans and experts looking at the Cardinals’ needs the wrong way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson starting for Cardinals on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Dickerson is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Brewers starter Adrian Houser. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Brewers announcers accuse St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs

Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bill Schroeder accused the St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs on Friday. The claim has little merit. Paranoia surrounds the game of baseball. Ever since the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, other teams have been concerned that other teams are doing the same, and some players have gone on the record in recent seasons to suggest that has been the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals trade Nolan Gorman?

One of the top prospects for the St. Louis Cardinals is slugger Nolan Gorman. His upside is high, but his trade value could be too. Understandably, this title has probably annoyed many fans of the St. Louis Cardinals. The farm system for the team has several highly regarded prospects and Nolan Gorman is one of them. He is currently in Triple-A with the Memphis Redbirds and already displaying his astronomical power. Why would trading him even make sense? Well, there are a few reasons why it could.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar sitting for Cardinals on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Nootbaar is being replaced at designated hitter by Corey Dickerson versus Brewers starter Adrian Houser. In 5 plate appearances this season, Nootbaar has a .400 OPS and 1 run.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Late offense, Hader's 100th save push Brewers past Cards Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday. Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Brewers broadcast team hints Cardinals might be stealing signs

Were the St. Louis Cardinals actually stealing signs from the Milwaukee Brewers?. Less than two wakes of baseball have been played in 2022 and already accusations are being thrown around about sign-stealing. During a recent matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, the former’s broadcast team set about making some accusations about the latter.
The Associated Press

Blue Jays visit the Red Sox to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (6-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, two strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -137, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Royals begin 3-game series against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (2-6) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -113, Royals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
