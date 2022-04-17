ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mets and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5) vs. New York Mets (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -189, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Mets averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Arizona went 52-110 overall and 20-61 in road games a season ago. The Diamondbacks averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .236.

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

