Mariners and Astros meet to determine series winner

Houston Astros (5-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-4)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mariners: Matt Brash (0-1, 3.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -122, Mariners +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners slugged .385 with a .688 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Astros slugged .444 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Astros: Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (health and safety protocols), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.