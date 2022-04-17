ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Marlins play the Phillies leading series 2-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (3-5) vs. Miami Marlins (3-4)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 1.93 ERA, .64 WHIP, three strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -151, Marlins +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 2-0.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a 3.98 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 in road games a season ago. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber, Joe Girardi drop truth bombs on Phillies’ brutal offensive struggles

The Philadelphia Phillies are two games into their second series of the season. Despite multiple power-hitting pick-ups in the offseason, there hasn’t been much offense for the Phils at all. Eight games in, Philadelphia sits below .500 at 3-5. While the Phillies still have plenty of baseball left to play, 154 games to be exact, the slow start is cause for concern.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Stott will move to the bench on Sunday with Jean Segura starting at second base. Segura will bat sixth versus right-hander Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Segura for 11.0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Will Alec Bohm's big night earn him another look in Phillies' starting lineup?

MIAMI -- Joe Girardi says he's going to play Alec Bohm at third base again one of these days, but he won't put a timetable on it. Bohm is forcing himself back into the Phillies' starting lineup with his bat. He got his first start in five days Saturday night and helped the Phils snap a four-game losing streak with a team-high three RBIs in a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Ryan Sherriff
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Sam Coonrod
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Garrett Cooper
The Associated Press

Blue Jays visit the Red Sox to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (6-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, two strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -137, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
BOSTON, MA
KKTV

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER (AP) - Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. Kuhl allowed a pair of singles, struck out four and walked one, throwing 42 of 68 pitches for strikes. He went to the mound to warm up for the seventh but didn’t start the inning. Alex Colome allowed a two-out walk in a hitless ninth for his first Rockies save.
DENVER, CO
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies road woes continue with loss at Colorado

DENVER (AP) - Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Miami Marlins#The Philadelphia Phillies#Data Skrive
The Associated Press

Royals begin 3-game series against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (2-6) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -113, Royals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Tigers start 3-game series with the Yankees

New York Yankees (5-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 5.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 5.06 ERA, .94 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -214, Tigers +179; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .92 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -260, Pirates +214; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Reds aim to end skid in game against the Padres

Cincinnati Reds (2-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (7-5, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (1-0, 1.42 ERA, .71 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -184, Reds +158; over/under is 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios at DH Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is in the starting lineup for Monday night's series opener against right-hander Huascar Ynoa and the Atlanta Braves. Rios is entering the lineup on Monday as the Dodgers' designated hitter and number-eight batter. Justin Turner is taking care of third base and Max Muncy is on second, while Gavin Lux is shifting to left field in place of an idle Chris Taylor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

LEADING OFF: Baseball gets 1st 9-inning twinbills since 2019

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Tuesday's schedule will feature two doubleheaders — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019. Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ’21 amid rules changes brought on...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy