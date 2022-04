(CLIFTON, NJ) -- Bill Ervolino, the popular author, stand-up comic and columnist for The Record newspaper, rode off into the sunset in January 2019. Last June he rode back from the sunset, and he soon will be giving an encore performance in Clifton. Ervolino will offer his insights on the humor found in daily life as the guest speaker for a fundraiser luncheon on Sunday, May 1 at 1:00pm at the Upper Montclair Country Club (177 Hepburn Road) in Clifton. All proceeds from the luncheon will go to support the Clifton Arts Center.

