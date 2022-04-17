Tropical Weather-Pacific

The last few months of the wet season across much of the West, especially from southern Oregon down through California, have been very disappointing after a promising start. Some of the biggest deficits are across southwestern Oregon and Northern California, where only 25-40% of normal rainfall has been recorded since the start of the year. In Crescent City, California, that deficit is over 23 inches. Later in the month, we'll take a closer look at how the West has done overall in the wet season. A preview: outside of western Washington and northwestern Oregon, it's been dry.

CRESCENT CITY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO