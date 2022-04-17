Read full article on original website
Related
Banged-up Washington rides winning streak into meeting with Utah Tech
Two games into the season, and Washington is already battling injuries. The Huskies (2-0), who will play host to Utah
Penn State, Butler boast high-flying offenses as matchup approaches
Two games into the season, Penn State already is earning a reputation as a formidable offensive squad. The Nittany Lions
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
Comments / 0