Dodgers News: LA Begins To Show Interest in Xander Bogaerts
Rumor has it that the LA Dodgers have been linked to the recently named Silver Slugger.
Banged-up Washington rides winning streak into meeting with Utah Tech
Two games into the season, and Washington is already battling injuries. The Huskies (2-0), who will play host to Utah
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high 14-game road trip. Connor Ingram had 23 saves. Goodrow broke a scoreless tie when he intercepted a misplayed puck in front of Ingram and deposited his fourth goal of the season at with just under five minutes remaining in the middle period.
Penn State, Butler boast high-flying offenses as matchup approaches
Two games into the season, Penn State already is earning a reputation as a formidable offensive squad. The Nittany Lions
Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto’s Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019, He tied the team record for points in a period. Nikita Kucherov, Nick Perbix Cole Koepke and Nick Paul also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. Koepke’s goal in the third was his first in the NHL, coming in his 13th game. Tampa Bay was beaten 5-1 by Washington on Friday night.
