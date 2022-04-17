ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villar leads Cubs against the Rockies after 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago Cubs (4-4) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-2)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, one strikeout); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -128, Cubs +108; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Colorado Rockies after Jonathan Villar had four hits against the Rockies on Saturday.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 in home games last season. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 4.82 ERA while averaging 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 32-49 in road games last season. The Cubs scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 5.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (hamstring), Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

IN THIS ARTICLE
