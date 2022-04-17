Barbara Durham

TYLER — James Clayton Dowdy (Jim) of Tyler was born September 10, 1925, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the age of 96. His parents, Mary Alice Canada and James Clayton Dowdy, moved their young family to Tyler and settled in the Swan community of Smith County. Jim graduated in 1942 from Tyler High School and completed his college education with a degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Oklahoma. After serving in the Army Air Corps, he met and married Mary Elizabeth Coulter. Mary and Jim drove to Reno, Nevada, to marry because at the time it was considered the divorce capital of the world, and they pledged to never return. They remained married for 49 years until her death in 1996.

