Lindale, TX

Barbara Durham

By Alex Dominguez
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 2 days ago

TYLER — Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April...

tylerpaper.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

David Sidney Turman

TYLER — A Celebration service for David Sidney Turman, 74, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Mr. Turman was born June 8, 1947 in Tyler and passed away April 6, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Kerry Don Bendy

TYLER — A celebration of life for Mr. Kerry Bendy, 56, has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 16, 2022 at College Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Curry serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 1-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Eric Hambrick

TYLER — No services are scheduled for Eric Hambrick, 47, Tyler. Arrangements have been provided by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Hambrick passed on April 9, 2022. He was born October 27, 1974.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mrs. Alma Crumpton

WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Mrs. Alma J. Crumpton, 72, Whitehouse, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Little Zion Baptist Church ~ Whitehouse. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Blackjack Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. There will be no public viewing.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mr. Carnell Gossett

TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Carnell Gossett, 78, Tyler, will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at God’s Will Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Kedrick Graves as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Rev. Vernell Alexander

JACKSONVILLE — Vernell Alexander, 81, was born on August 20, 1940, in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Charlie and Nommie Kennedy Alexander. He was the youngest of 13 children. On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, his wife of nearly 60 years, his children, and grandchildren were at Vernell’s side as...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Benny Joe Walston

WHITEHOUSE — Services for Benny Joe Walston, 83, of Whitehouse will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Whitehouse.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Walter Joseph Larsh

FRISCO — Graveside services for Walter Joseph Larsh, 94, of Frisco will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Larsh was born October 27, 1927 in Kingsford, Mississippi and passed away April 12, 2022 in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

James Sanson Strawn III

TYLER — Services are pending for James Sanson Strawn III, 88, of Tyler. Mr. Strawn was born June 6, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and passed away April 12, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Robert "Bubba Keith Thompson

TYLER — Service will be held on Monday April 18, 2022 at 11:am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gilmer,TX. Services by Wilson Royalty Funeral Service of Gladewater,TX.
GILMER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

William Fred Hull Jr.

SEGUIN — William Fred Hull III, born November 21, 1947, passed away on April 11, 2022. Fred was born to William Fred Hull, Jr. and Freda Ruth Malone Hull in Tyler, Texas. Fred began high school at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas and completed high school at New Mexico Military Institute in 1967. Following high school, he attended Texas Tech University and was a lifelong Red Raiders fan. Fred was a Tyler resident and spent most of his career in the oil and gas business. He loved playing golf, hunting and fishing with friends, smoking a brisket, and always enjoyed time with his family. He was a member of the East Texas Petroleum Landman Association and Willow Brook Country Club.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

James Clayton Dowdy

TYLER — James Clayton Dowdy (Jim) of Tyler was born September 10, 1925, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the age of 96. His parents, Mary Alice Canada and James Clayton Dowdy, moved their young family to Tyler and settled in the Swan community of Smith County. Jim graduated in 1942 from Tyler High School and completed his college education with a degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Oklahoma. After serving in the Army Air Corps, he met and married Mary Elizabeth Coulter. Mary and Jim drove to Reno, Nevada, to marry because at the time it was considered the divorce capital of the world, and they pledged to never return. They remained married for 49 years until her death in 1996.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Avis Burd Moon

HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Avis Burd Moon, 103, of Henderson, will be 1:00 p.m., Wed., April 20, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation, 12:00 p.m. until service time on Wed., at the funeral home. Mrs. Moon passed away April 16, 2022. She was born Jan. 15, 1919.
HENDERSON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

