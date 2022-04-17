ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction: How will the Women’s FA Cup semi-final play out today?

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIeMz_0fBholXL00

Arsenal will bid to get the better of rivals Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The two have been clashing all season with the Blues beating the Gunners in the 20/21 FA Cup final at Wembley in December. But Arsenal will have an added pressure to bag some silverware this season as they try and hold onto star striker Vivianne Miedema .

The Netherlands international is the leading WSL scorer, has over 100 goals for Arsenal and has been impeccable since joining the club in 2017.

But she is hungry for more trophies and has garnered interest from multiple European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. She has been coy when asked about a move and says she could remain at the English side.

“In the coming weeks, I have to get a feel for the right club,” Miedema told Algemeen Dagblad . “The door for Arsenal is definitely not closed yet. I would like to win the Champions League.

“I want to get the most out of it. That means I may have to take the next step. I’m 25 and that’s still quite young, but I’ve been around for a while.

“The years that are coming now officially belong to me, I have to spend them somewhere at a club that best suits my ambitions.”

But will she line-up for Arsenal against Chelsea? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm on Sunday, 17 April at Meadow Park.

How can I watch?

The semi-final will be available to watch on BBC Two and supporters will also be able to stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Arsenal only have a few injury doubts as Mana Iwabuchi and Rafaelle may not play a part. Leah Williamson is in contention after returning to the pitch for England on Tuesday following concussion protocols keeping her from playing.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has ruled Fran Kirby out for the “foreseeable future” due to undiagnosed fatigue. Melanie Leupolz isn’t in contention for the remainder of the season after announcing her pregnancy in March and Pernille Harder is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley; Little, Walti, Miedema; Mead, McCabe, Blackstenius

Chelsea: Berger; Bright, Nouwen, Carter; Charles, Cuthbert, Ingle, Ji, Reiten; Kerr, England

Prediction

The two London clubs have been going toe-to-toe all season and it’s a match which is tricky to pin down. It’s one of the hottest tickets in women’s football and fans should be treated to a thrilling spectacle. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (Chelsea win on penalties).

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chelsea join the race for Manchester United transfer target

Chelsea have joined the race for Manchester United transfer target Antony. Antony has been linked to Manchester United due to reports that Erik ten Hag will soon be appointed manager of Manchester United, via The Athletic. The Dutch manager currently has Antony in his Ajax squad, and he could be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Crystal Palace are looking to achieve something they have never accomplished as a club - to win the FA Cup.The London outfit have reached the final on two occasions in the past, losing to Manchester United in 1990 and then again in 2016.Patrick Vieira has impressed since taking over from Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park last summer. His side currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and are well clear of the relegation zone.But an FA Cup triumph would make it a wonderfully memorable campaign and a win over Chelsea would take them within one match of doing just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Emma Hayes
SPORTbible

Liverpool Beat Manchester City To Reach The FA Cup Final

Liverpool remain in contention for an historic quadruple this season after beating Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side booked their place in the final with a thrilling 3-2 win over City at Wembley on Saturday. Liverpool began the match the stronger of the two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final in each of the last two seasons but on both occasions left Wembley empty handed.However, their defeats to Arsenal and Leicester will only make them more hungry to win the competition this time around.A victory over Crystal Palace would set up a mouthwatering final against either Manchester City or Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel knows that could be the perfect way to end a mixed campaign.But Patrick Vieira’s side are made of stern stuff these days and will push the outgoing European champions all the way.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#League Cup#The Women S Fa Cup#Wsl#European#English#The Champions League#Bbc Two
The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester travel to the north east to face Newcastle in the Premier League today. Brendan Rodgers’ side have three league wins in their last five and will undoubtedly have their eyes on the European places above, if they can take advantage of games in hand on Wolves. FOLLOW LIVE: Latest team news and goals as West Ham face Burnley, Newcastle play Leeds and Celtic battle RangersGoals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ademola Lookman secured the Foxes to a 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace last Sunday.Eddie Howe’s team picked up all three points last time out against Wolves, thanks to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Netball Superleague 2022: Thunder clinch semis place, Pulse edge Mavericks

Manchester Thunder continued their prolific form and guaranteed a spot in the Superleague semi-finals on a fascinating double-header weekend. London Pulse edged a tight encounter with Saracens Mavericks in a decisive game for a semi-final place. While Team Bath missed the opportunity to earn their fourth consecutive win with defeat...
SPORTS
BBC

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace to reach FA Cup final

OK that's it for our coverage of today's FA Cup semi-final and with Chelsea's win it means the final on 14 May will be:. Should be a cracker. I'll leave you with Phil McNulty's report from Wembley. See you later!. Watch: Chelsea beat Crystal Palace to reach FA Cup final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must be ‘ready to fight’ for vital win over Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stressed to his players they must consider the visit of Manchester United as the chance to win “the most important three points in your life”.With seven Premier League matches remaining and a one-point deficit to leaders Manchester City Klopp’s side know they have to be perfect for the remainder of the season if they are to stand a chance of taking the title from their rivals.And while United, their traditional long-term foes, arrive in a situation a long way short of what could be considered their best, Klopp insists they cannot take anything for granted even...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Ringer

Liverpool and Chelsea Into the FA Cup Final, Plus a Premier League and European Roundup

Musa and Ryan begin by rounding up a busy weekend of European football, including some key results in Spain, France, and Germany, as well as the Dutch Cup final and the Scottish Cup semifinals (01:20). Next up, it’s on to the men’s FA Cup semifinals, where Liverpool blew Manchester City away in the opening stages on Saturday to win 3-2 despite a late City resurgence (16:58). On Sunday, Chelsea did enough to see off Crystal Palace and set up a repeat of this year’s Carabao Cup Final (31:20). There’s also a brief wrap-up of the Premier League weekend, which saw more twists in the race for the top four as well as another win for Brentford and Burnley’s sacking of Sean Dyche (42:34).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

609K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy