Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction: How will the Women’s FA Cup semi-final play out today?

Arsenal will bid to get the better of rivals Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The two have been clashing all season with the Blues beating the Gunners in the 20/21 FA Cup final at Wembley in December. But Arsenal will have an added pressure to bag some silverware this season as they try and hold onto star striker Vivianne Miedema .

The Netherlands international is the leading WSL scorer, has over 100 goals for Arsenal and has been impeccable since joining the club in 2017.

But she is hungry for more trophies and has garnered interest from multiple European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. She has been coy when asked about a move and says she could remain at the English side.

“In the coming weeks, I have to get a feel for the right club,” Miedema told Algemeen Dagblad . “The door for Arsenal is definitely not closed yet. I would like to win the Champions League.

“I want to get the most out of it. That means I may have to take the next step. I’m 25 and that’s still quite young, but I’ve been around for a while.

“The years that are coming now officially belong to me, I have to spend them somewhere at a club that best suits my ambitions.”

But will she line-up for Arsenal against Chelsea? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm on Sunday, 17 April at Meadow Park.

How can I watch?

The semi-final will be available to watch on BBC Two and supporters will also be able to stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Arsenal only have a few injury doubts as Mana Iwabuchi and Rafaelle may not play a part. Leah Williamson is in contention after returning to the pitch for England on Tuesday following concussion protocols keeping her from playing.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has ruled Fran Kirby out for the “foreseeable future” due to undiagnosed fatigue. Melanie Leupolz isn’t in contention for the remainder of the season after announcing her pregnancy in March and Pernille Harder is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley; Little, Walti, Miedema; Mead, McCabe, Blackstenius

Chelsea: Berger; Bright, Nouwen, Carter; Charles, Cuthbert, Ingle, Ji, Reiten; Kerr, England

Prediction

The two London clubs have been going toe-to-toe all season and it’s a match which is tricky to pin down. It’s one of the hottest tickets in women’s football and fans should be treated to a thrilling spectacle. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (Chelsea win on penalties).