Premier League

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Women’s FA Cup semi-final online and on TV today

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Chelsea travel to Arsenal on Sunday in a bid to defend their Women’s FA Cup title in the 21/22 semi-final.

The Blues are attempting to make history as the first club to win the trophy twice in the space of a season. The 20/21 final was delayed due to Covid and so was played back in December. The Blues got the better of Arsenal at Wembley to win the title 3-0.

Both London clubs are only able to win two trophies this season: the FA Cup and the Women’s Super League. They face off in the semi-final and are also battling each other in the WSL as the Gunners are just a point behind the Blues.

There isn’t much which splits the sides and so the match on Sunday should be a thriller for the supporters who tune in.

But who could line-up for both teams? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm on Sunday, 17 April at Meadow Park.

How can I watch?

The semi-final will be available to watch on BBC Two and supporters will also be able to stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Arsenal only have a few injury doubts as Mana Iwabuchi and Rafaelle may not play a part. Leah Williamson is in contention after returning to the pitch for England on Tuesday following concussion protocols keeping her from playing.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has ruled Fran Kirby out for the “foreseeable future” due to undiagnosed fatigue. Melanie Leupolz isn’t in contention for the remainder of the season after announcing her pregnancy in March and Pernille Harder is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley; Little, Walti, Miedema; Mead, McCabe, Blackstenius

Chelsea: Berger; Bright, Nouwen, Carter; Charles, Cuthbert, Ingle, Ji, Reiten; Kerr, England

Prediction

The two London clubs have been going toe-to-toe all season and it’s a match which is tricky to pin down. It’s one of the hottest tickets in women’s football and fans should be treated to a thrilling spectacle. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (Chelsea win on penalties).

The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester travel to the north east to face Newcastle in the Premier League today. Brendan Rodgers’ side have three league wins in their last five and will undoubtedly have their eyes on the European places above, if they can take advantage of games in hand on Wolves. FOLLOW LIVE: Latest team news and goals as West Ham face Burnley, Newcastle play Leeds and Celtic battle RangersGoals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ademola Lookman secured the Foxes to a 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace last Sunday.Eddie Howe’s team picked up all three points last time out against Wolves, thanks to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool host Manchester United on Tuesday in what is another crucial match in terms of the Premier League title race.The Reds are a point behind leaders Manchester City and so a win over Ralf Rangnick’s side would see them top the table. This could add pressure to City who would then need to beat Brighton on Wednesday to regain their lead.Something that could benefit Liverpool in the title race is their 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over City on Saturday. The psychological blow of losing to their rivals and having the domestic double taken away from them could influence their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

