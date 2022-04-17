Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Women’s FA Cup semi-final online and on TV today

Chelsea travel to Arsenal on Sunday in a bid to defend their Women’s FA Cup title in the 21/22 semi-final.

The Blues are attempting to make history as the first club to win the trophy twice in the space of a season. The 20/21 final was delayed due to Covid and so was played back in December. The Blues got the better of Arsenal at Wembley to win the title 3-0.

Both London clubs are only able to win two trophies this season: the FA Cup and the Women’s Super League. They face off in the semi-final and are also battling each other in the WSL as the Gunners are just a point behind the Blues.

There isn’t much which splits the sides and so the match on Sunday should be a thriller for the supporters who tune in.

But who could line-up for both teams? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm on Sunday, 17 April at Meadow Park.

How can I watch?

The semi-final will be available to watch on BBC Two and supporters will also be able to stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Arsenal only have a few injury doubts as Mana Iwabuchi and Rafaelle may not play a part. Leah Williamson is in contention after returning to the pitch for England on Tuesday following concussion protocols keeping her from playing.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has ruled Fran Kirby out for the “foreseeable future” due to undiagnosed fatigue. Melanie Leupolz isn’t in contention for the remainder of the season after announcing her pregnancy in March and Pernille Harder is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley; Little, Walti, Miedema; Mead, McCabe, Blackstenius

Chelsea: Berger; Bright, Nouwen, Carter; Charles, Cuthbert, Ingle, Ji, Reiten; Kerr, England

Prediction

The two London clubs have been going toe-to-toe all season and it’s a match which is tricky to pin down. It’s one of the hottest tickets in women’s football and fans should be treated to a thrilling spectacle. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (Chelsea win on penalties).