Premier League

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out today?

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Crystal Palace come into their huge FA Cup semi-final with the knowledge that they are well clear of any kind of relegation scrap.

Patrick Vieira ’s side head into the weekend in the top half of the Premier League table and have the opportunity to improve upon their impressive season by winning a trophy.

Chelsea could well be emotionally drained from their arduous Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday - which they ultimately ended up losing 5-4 on aggregate.

But Palace know the size of the task they have in front of them as they bid to reach a second FA Cup final in six years.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on ITV1 from 3.45pm and is also available online via the ITV Hub.

Team news

Ben Chilwell is still sidelined after his long-term ACL injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku are also doubts after missing the Real Madrid clash through injury. Ross Barkley is hoping to have recovered from illness.

Crystal Palace are waiting to see if Tyrick Mitchell will be fit after he went off injured in the first half last weekend. There are not thought to be any fresh injury concerns for Patrick Vieira.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Odds

Chelsea: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Crystal Palace: 11/2

Prediction

Chelsea will be hoping they can end the season strongly after missing out in the Champions League. Crystal Palace have shown they can mix it with the top sides, but they may have caught Chelsea at the wrong time. 2-1 Chelsea .

