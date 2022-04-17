Is Sevilla vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch La Liga fixture

Real Madrid can cap off a momentous week if they win on Sunday night, as they travel to third-place Sevilla in La Liga .

Carlo Ancelotti ’s team remain clear at the top of the table, and while victory would underline their domestic superiority shown so far this season, defeat would just make matters feel rather tense in the title race if Barcelona win on Monday.

It would leave nine points between the sides with Xavi’s team having a game in hand - and Sevilla level on points with the Catalan outfit and ready to pounce if there were further slips.

Real also have Champions League matters on their mind and had a gruelling midweek game go the distance, while Sevilla themselves are still trying to ensure they’re involved in that competition next season. For both clubs, there’s little room for error at this stage of the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is Sevilla vs Real Madrid?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Sunday 17 April at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the latest news for both teams?

A big triumph over Granada last time out got Sevilla back to winning ways and though Gonzalo Montiel is back from suspension, Fernando and Suso are big misses through injury. Julen Lopetegui will have to decide whether to start Anthony Martial in attack or use an extra midfield option.

Real Madrid overcame Chelsea in extra time during the midweek Champions League quarter-final, so while morale and confidence will remain high, the same might not be said for energy levels unless changes are made. Eder Militao can return after European suspension, but Eden Hazard remains sidelined through injury and it’s Casemiro who is banned this time. Dani Ceballos has tested positive for Covid.

Predicted line-ups

SEV - Bono, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson, Jordan, Rakitic, Gudelj, Ocampos, Lamela, En-Nesyri

RMA - Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vini Jr

Odds

Sevilla 21/10

Draw 5/2

Real Madrid 14/9

Prediction

A Europa League exit and some uneven domestic performances don’t leave the Andalucians in the best form right now and a draw might be the best they can hope for. Sevilla 2-2 Real Madrid .