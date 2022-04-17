ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBk1I_0fBhnZrI00

Two of the top three in La Liga clash on Sunday evening, with leaders Real Madrid heading to third-place Sevilla .

A victory for Carlo Ancelotti ’s side would take them a massive step closer to sealing the title, opening up a 15-point gap between the clubs and leaving only Barcelona as contenders for a late surge and potential surprise twist.

However, should the home team triumph and Barcelona win on Monday night against relegation-troubled Cadiz, the gap would be only nine points between Barca and Real - with the Catalan outfit also having a game in hand.

Sevilla would also move a huge result closer toward Champions League football for next season in the process, with a four-point gap between themselves and Betis in fifth ahead of the weekend’s action.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is Sevilla vs Real Madrid?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Sunday 17 April at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the latest news for both teams?

A big triumph over Granada last time out got Sevilla back to winning ways and though Gonzalo Montiel is back from suspension, Fernando and Suso are big misses through injury. Julen Lopetegui will have to decide whether to start Anthony Martial in attack or use an extra midfield option.

Real Madrid overcame Chelsea in extra time during the midweek Champions League quarter-final, so while morale and confidence will remain high, the same might not be said for energy levels unless changes are made. Eder Militao can return after European suspension, but Eden Hazard remains sidelined through injury and it’s Casemiro who is banned this time. Dani Ceballos has tested positive for Covid.

Predicted line-ups

SEV - Bono, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson, Jordan, Rakitic, Gudelj, Ocampos, Lamela, En-Nesyri

RMA - Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vini Jr

Odds

Sevilla 21/10

Draw 5/2

Real Madrid 14/9

Prediction

A Europa League exit and some uneven domestic performances don’t leave the Andalucians in the best form right now and a draw might be the best they can hope for. Sevilla 2-2 Real Madrid .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Video – On this day, Pogba led Juventus in Palermo routing

On this day in 2016, Juventus hosted Davide Ballardini’s Palermo at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri broke the deadlock with a chest and volley from Sami Khedira following Paul Pogba’s wonderful cross. The Frenchman then scored himself in the second half pouncing on a defensive mistake. Juan Cuadrado...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Gareth Bale Looked Unbelievably Awkward In Real Madrid Dressing Room After Comeback Win Over Sevilla

Gareth Bale looked completely lost in Real Madrid's dressing room celebrations after the thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sevilla on Sunday night. Just days after the enthralling Champions League quarter final victory over Chelsea, where they were losing 3-0 in the second leg before going through in extra time, Los Blancos found themselves 2-0 down to a Sevilla side managed by former boss Julen Lopetegui.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Bono
Person
Julen Lopetegui
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#La Liga#Catalan#Betis
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be reunited with players he helped develop when his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday,Rangnick worked with Naby Keita at RB Salzburg and has been involved with Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino’s careers.The manager said: “They are good, they’re extremely good. It’s no coincidence that they’re as good as they are. Jurgen [Klopp] has built that team in the last six and a half years.“Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when we signed them for our clubs when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema came up big yet again. He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons. Madrid conceded two goals four...
UEFA
The Guardian

Pérez fires Cádiz to shock victory at Barcelona and Napoli’s title hopes hit

Barcelona’s faint hopes of catching the La Liga leaders Real Madrid suffered a blow as they slipped to a shock 1-0 home defeat by relegation-threatened Cádiz on Monday. Real’s victory at Sevilla on Sunday extended their advantage over Barça in second to 15 points, but Xavi Hernández’s in-form side were expected to close the gap when taking on Cádiz in the Camp Nou.
SOCCER
The Independent

Karim Benzema snatches late winner as Real Madrid hit back to beat Sevilla

Karim Benzema’s last-gasp winner sealed Real Madrid’s stunning comeback as they recovered from 2-0 down to beat Sevilla 3-2.The striker’s 39th goal of the season sent Madrid 15 points clear at the top of LaLiga and on the verge of the title.Sevilla sit third, behind Barcelona on goal difference having played two games more.Rodrygo and Nacho had earlier cancelled out Sevilla’s lead.Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela had given the hosts a commanding advantage but their hopes of catching Real at the top are virtually over.Yannick Carrasco’s stoppage-time penalty earned Atletico Madrid a late 2-1 win over Espanyol.The 10-man hosts were...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

609K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy