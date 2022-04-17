Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

Two of the top three in La Liga clash on Sunday evening, with leaders Real Madrid heading to third-place Sevilla .

A victory for Carlo Ancelotti ’s side would take them a massive step closer to sealing the title, opening up a 15-point gap between the clubs and leaving only Barcelona as contenders for a late surge and potential surprise twist.

However, should the home team triumph and Barcelona win on Monday night against relegation-troubled Cadiz, the gap would be only nine points between Barca and Real - with the Catalan outfit also having a game in hand.

Sevilla would also move a huge result closer toward Champions League football for next season in the process, with a four-point gap between themselves and Betis in fifth ahead of the weekend’s action.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is Sevilla vs Real Madrid?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Sunday 17 April at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 and LaLigaTV. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the latest news for both teams?

A big triumph over Granada last time out got Sevilla back to winning ways and though Gonzalo Montiel is back from suspension, Fernando and Suso are big misses through injury. Julen Lopetegui will have to decide whether to start Anthony Martial in attack or use an extra midfield option.

Real Madrid overcame Chelsea in extra time during the midweek Champions League quarter-final, so while morale and confidence will remain high, the same might not be said for energy levels unless changes are made. Eder Militao can return after European suspension, but Eden Hazard remains sidelined through injury and it’s Casemiro who is banned this time. Dani Ceballos has tested positive for Covid.

Predicted line-ups

SEV - Bono, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson, Jordan, Rakitic, Gudelj, Ocampos, Lamela, En-Nesyri

RMA - Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vini Jr

Odds

Sevilla 21/10

Draw 5/2

Real Madrid 14/9

Prediction

A Europa League exit and some uneven domestic performances don’t leave the Andalucians in the best form right now and a draw might be the best they can hope for. Sevilla 2-2 Real Madrid .