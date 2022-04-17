ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share romantic kiss on stage at Invictus Games

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Megan Markle publicly declared her love for her “incredible” husband Prince Harry in front of an audience of thousands at the Invictus Games .

Introducing the Duke of Sussex at the opening ceremony in the Netherlands , Meghan said she “could not love and respect him more”.

The pair then shared a romantic kiss when Harry arrived on stage and he appeared emotional before his speech, saying: “Thank you, my love.”

During their speeches, both Harry and Meghan praised the Ukrainian team for their bravery in attending this year's Invictus Games.

