Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share romantic kiss on stage at Invictus Games

Megan Markle publicly declared her love for her “incredible” husband Prince Harry in front of an audience of thousands at the Invictus Games .

Introducing the Duke of Sussex at the opening ceremony in the Netherlands , Meghan said she “could not love and respect him more”.

The pair then shared a romantic kiss when Harry arrived on stage and he appeared emotional before his speech, saying: “Thank you, my love.”

During their speeches, both Harry and Meghan praised the Ukrainian team for their bravery in attending this year's Invictus Games.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.