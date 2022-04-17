ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darker bars for a post-Easter treat

By Annalisa Barbieri
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
Fruit and nut: the delicious blueberry and almond bar from Born Chocolates

It’s going to be very hard to get anyone’s attention today when everyone is full of chocolate eggs and tales of Jesus. But let’s try. In preparation for the next few days, when so many will say they’ve had enough of chocolate, let me introduce you to some dark(er) and delicious bars.

The first is Luisa’s Whole Hazelnuts in 75% Solomon Islands cacao, £4/50g. I reached for this after a few days of chocolate abstinence expecting to feel worthy and nibble at it like one of the female actors in Hitchcock’s Rope (this is an obscure reference, but the girlfriend of one of the leads makes an olive last a really long time. I constantly try to emulate her).

This was a bar full of hazelnuts and the chocolate was truly delicious, and because it’s 75% you can only feel good about yourself.

Next is Born’s Blueberry and Almond, £5.50/60g. I expected to have a bite and then leave it, but this was unusual, perfectly balanced and shockingly delicious. I loved that the almonds in it were properly roasted and also the toasted buckwheat – it’s a delicious thing here. The blueberries give a bit of sweetness.

Two dark milks for the diehards: Cocoa Retreat’s Kentish Cobnut Dark Milk, £6.25/45g, was epic. I am a big fan of Cocoa Retreat’s, but watch the bars, they look tiny, but before you know it you’ve scoffed 45g of chocolate.

And Moka’s 58% Dark Milk from Ghana, £7.95/68g. A good, solid robust milk that won’t make a fool of you.

