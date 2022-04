Twitter had said that it was taking care to ensure the Edit button would not be able to be misused by bad actors looking to “alter the record of the public conversation” after the fact. But how exactly Twitter plans to ensure a tweet’s edit history is highlighted has been less clear. Twitter itself may not even have a solid idea as to how this will look in the app’s user interface. But the draft version of the Edit button gives us some idea as to the company’s current line of thinking.

INTERNET ・ 15 HOURS AGO