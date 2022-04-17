ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

At least 2 killed in train-vehicle crash in US Texas

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas [US], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least two people were killed after a train struck...

BigCountryHomepage

1 dead after Monday morning crash in Taylor Co.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Buffalo Gap man is dead after a crash in southern Taylor County Monday morning. According to a preliminary crash report by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the collision occurred at 6:15 a.m. Monday on US 84 just more than 2 miles east of Tuscola. DPS says 68-year-old […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Searching for Colorful Character Wanted for Drug Charges

SWEETWATER, TX – Have you seen the woman above?. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, as of Apr. 1, officers with the SPD are searching for Melinda Samia. Sarmia is wanted in Nolan and Eastland Counties for Fail to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
SWEETWATER, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX

