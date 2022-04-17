2022 Food City Dirt Race odds, picks and predictions

For the second time in its history, Bristol Motor Speedway will host the NASCAR Cup Series for a dirt race on Sunday, and a major change has been made to the 2022 Food City Dirt Race to ensure that it goes a little smoother than the first. The combination of dirt and the glare of the sun caused visibility issues for the Food City Dirt Race field last season, so this year's Bristol Dirt Race will be held at night. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO