Bristol, IL

2022 Food City Dirt Race odds, picks and predictions

mortontimesnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR Cup Series moves to Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday night's 2022 Food City Dirt Race. The green flag is set to drop a little after 7 p.m. ET (FOX). Below we analyze the 2022 Food City Dirt Race odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions. NASCAR...

www.mortontimesnews.com

Comments / 0

KPLC TV

Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega

LINCOLN, Ala. (Gray News) - An Earnhardt will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for a NASCAR series race. Richard Childress Racing announced earlier this week that Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, will be driving his grandfather’s No. 3 Chevrolet on April 23 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Figure Coming Out Of Retirement Next Week

For the last two decades, Larry McReynolds has served as a NASCAR analyst for FOX Sports, with stints TNT and SiriusXM also mixed in. Before that, McReynolds was a longtime accomplished NASCAR crew chief. Now, after more than 20 years away from that role, McReynolds will be back on the box next Saturday.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Interview Goes Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace’s FOX interview is trending on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took some playful shots at everyone who’s made “Mickey Mouse win” references over the years. Wallace joked that the winner of tonight’s race in Bristol, Tennessee will have to expect similar tweets to...
BRISTOL, TN
The Spun

Kyle Busch’s Comment On Dale Earnhardt Sr. Goes Viral

Kyle Busch claimed victory at the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race yesterday – his sixth win at the event but first on the dirt track. But it was his comment about the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. afterwards that some people are finding more interesting. While being interviewed by Jamie...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR Food City Dirt Race: Kyle Busch steals win at Bristol

It was quite an eventful day at the racetrack Sunday, and FOX had you covered at Bristol Motor Speedway for Kyle Busch's come-from-behind win in the revamped Food City Dirt Race. In a wild finish, Busch snuck past for the win after leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun out.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Star Is Furious With This Weekend’s Race

It’s safe to say that NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick is not a fan of this weekend’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick, a veteran NASCAR driver, made his opinion on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway extremely clear on Sunday night. The longtime NASCAR driver sounded...
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Sunday Bristol Cup race: Start time, TV info, lineup, weather

The Cup Series returns to the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and will race on Easter for the first time since 1989. Through the season’s first eight races, there have been seven different winners. William Byron became the only multi-time winner this year with his victory last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kyle Busch says dirt racing takes NASCAR backwards

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is done with NASCAR races on dirt as the series rolls to the Bristol Dirt Track. This weekend, NASCAR is back on the dirt. The famed half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway has been transformed back to a dirt track and is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race 2022 odds: Surprising picks, predictions, bets from model that called Larson's wins

For the second time in its history, Bristol Motor Speedway will host the NASCAR Cup Series for a dirt race on Sunday, and a major change has been made to the 2022 Food City Dirt Race to ensure that it goes a little smoother than the first. The combination of dirt and the glare of the sun caused visibility issues for the Food City Dirt Race field last season, so this year's Bristol Dirt Race will be held at night. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday in Bristol, Tenn.
BRISTOL, TN
racer.com

Custer on pole for Sunday's Cup feature race on Bristol dirt

Cole Custer will start from the pole on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway after earning the most points in the Saturday heat races. The starting lineup for the Easter night Food City Dirt Race was determined by four heat races in which drivers earned finishing points and passing points. Passing points were accumulated for the difference between drivers’ starting and finishing positions.
MOTORSPORTS
WJHL

Kyle Busch wins Food City Dirt Race in chaotic final lap

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chase Briscoe slid into race leader Tyler Reddick on the final lap and Kyle Busch drove past both to claim victory in the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday night, securing his first win of the season. Until the final lap, Reddick had managed to hold off both Briscoe and […]
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Bristol Truck dirt heats: Joey Logano wins pole for feature

NASCAR Cup Series regular Joey Logano has won pole position for tonight’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway following four, 15-lap heats to determine the starting lineup. In the heats, drivers earned points per their finishing positions – 10 points for first...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Talladega Advance

● GEARWRENCH®, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, joined Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) as a primary partner in 2022. GEARWRENCH is the No. 1 worldwide professional-grade mechanics’ hand tool brand, offering products that are designed and manufactured to meet the requirements of pros, mechanics and auto techs making a living with their tools. GEARWRENCH understands the problems mechanics face every day and provides tools that increase productivity through speed, strength and access. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, extraction tools and specialty tools. Learn more at GEARWRENCH.com.
MOTORSPORTS

