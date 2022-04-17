ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Florida plays Detroit, aims for 10th straight win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Florida Panthers (53-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (29-36-10, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +262, Panthers -338; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: Florida heads into a matchup against Detroit as winners of nine games in a row.

The Red Wings are 19-19-5 in conference play. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Panthers are 15-2-2 against Atlantic opponents. Florida is the league leader with 7.1 assists per game, led by Claude Giroux averaging 1.1.

Florida beat Detroit 6-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 5. Anton Lundell scored two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marc Staal leads the Red Wings with a plus-three in 66 games this season. Lucas Raymond has five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 108 total points while scoring 30 goals and totaling 78 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.9 goals, eight assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (illness), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

