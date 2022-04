The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals in the third game of a four games series at American Family Field. The first two games were split with the Cardinals taking game two yesterday in a 10-1 blowout. It was a flawless game on both sides with Miles Mikolas carrying a one-hitter into the seventh inning before he got the hook. On offense, the Cardinals continued to hit well with home runs from both Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado. After opening with a four-run first inning, the Cardinals never looked back.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO