Duncan Fletcher tendered his resignation as England coach following their disappointing World Cup campaign on this day 15 years ago.England were knocked out of the tournament in the Caribbean at the Super Eight stage and the England and Wales Cricket Board officially announced Fletcher’s departure at a press conference at their Barbados Hotel.The decision came just months after an Ashes whitewash defeat in Australia and brought an end to an eight-year spell in charge for the 58-year-old Zimbabwean.Fletcher replaced David Lloyd in 1999 and oversaw an overhaul of the English game, including being a key figure in the introduction of...

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO