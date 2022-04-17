ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

South Camden Theatre Company presents ‘Terminus’ April 22-May 8

delcoculturevultures.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Camden Theatre Company presents “Terminus” April 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and May 1, 6, 7, 8. Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. This is the story of...

delcoculturevultures.com

Herald-Tribune

Urbanite Theatre presents a world premiere with 'A Skeptic and a Bruja'

The supernatural plays a significant role in Rosa Fernandez’s new play, “The Skeptic and the Bruja,” which will receive its world premiere April 1 at Urbanite Theatre. The play tells the story of Priscilla, who buys an old house in the middle of nowhere with the idea of turning it into a lucrative bed-and-breakfast. When mysterious things begin to happen, she calls in the hosts of a ghost-hunting show to investigate. None of the women is prepared for what happens next.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Philly

Family Of Youngest Black Woman Museum Exhibit Designer Who Died From COVID-19 Continuing Her Legacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — She was the youngest Black woman museum exhibit designer and she aspired to start her own firm. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native didn’t get to live out her dream, but now, her family is continuing her legacy for her. For two and a half years, Victoria Renee Edwards worked tirelessly on what would become the August Wilson Writer’s Landscape exhibit at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh. The Kansas City, Missouri, design firm where she worked chronicled her journey as the only Black woman museum exhibit designer in the country. “This is our experience and I want to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

The York Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of "Penelope or How The Odyssey Was Really Written"

(NEW YORK, NY) -- The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, presents the world premiere of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, a new musical comedy with book & lyrics by Peter Kellogg (York's Desperate Measures), and music by Stephen Weiner (The Rivals), directed and choreographed by Emily Maltby (York's Lolita, My Love), with music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York's Cheek to Cheek, Desperate Measures) and vocal arrangements by David Hancock Turner, Steve Delehanty, and Stephen Weiner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

AOMDT presents An Evening of Love, Music, Dance & Theatre

(RIDGEWOOD, NJ) -- Art of Motion Dance Theatre presents a special night on Sunday, April 3 at the HeART in Motion Studio in Ridgewood. The event features a staged theatrical reading of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" starring Sally Ann Tumas-Skoric and Stephen Innocenzi. The program will open with a prelude of music, live vocals featuring Wendy Lane Bailey, and a special dance performance by Janette Dishuk (AOMDT) with guest ballroom partner Arsen Sargsyan. The evening, which runs from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, will include refreshments, small plates of charcuterie & chocolate, raffle prizes, and post-performance talk back with the actors.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

South Street Players present "The 11th Annual Tri-State Theatre Festival"

(SPRING LAKE, NJ) -- The South Street Players present "The 11th Annual Tri-State Theatre Festival" produced by Rob Sullivan from April 1-3. Back for its 11th year, the festival showcases the best new short plays written by local writers from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The festival typically receives about 300 entries annually and features a unique collection of short comedies and dramas designed to entertain and engage audiences.
SPRING LAKE, NJ

