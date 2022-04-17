ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The inaugural weekend of the USFL continues Sunday with three games. The first has the Houston Gamblers taking on the Michigan Panthers. Kickoff is set for noon ET (NBC) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Gamblers vs. Panthers odds with USFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Gamblers have former NFL fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson at QB and are coached by Kevin Sumlin, who comes from the college ranks, most recently in a highly unsuccessful stint at Arizona. The Gamblers are tied with the second-longest odds in the league to win the title.

The Panthers have some NFL names. They are coached by Jeff Fisher and have former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch and former Michigan Wolverines standout Shea Patterson at quarterback.

All of the USFL’s regular-season games will be played in Birmingham, with most of them at Protective Stadium and about eight to 11 games at Legion Field. No team other than the Birmingham Stallions will have a real home-field advantage.

Gamblers vs. Panthers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 2:11 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Gamblers +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Panthers -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Gamblers +2.5 (-105) | Panthers -2.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Gamblers vs. Panthers key injuries

Gamblers

  • RB Dalyn Dawkins (hamstring) questionable
  • DB Jamar Summers (calf) probable

Panthers

  • WR Ray Bolden (Achilles) questionable
  • RB Reggie Corbin (hamstring) questionable
  • TE Joey Magnifico (hamstring) probable

Gamblers vs. Panthers picks and predictions

Prediction

Gamblers 27, Panthers 24

Bet the GAMBLERS (+125).

Looking at the head coaches, one would think that Fisher has the advantage with plenty of NFL experience. But Sumlin has had success with the more modern college offenses, at least prior to his stint in Tucson.

Thorson is a threat to throw and run and he has some speedy playmakers like WR JoJo Ward to get free down the field.

Lynch can move a little bit, but Patterson is a traditional pocket passer, so if Thorson is making plays with his legs, I like Houston to pick up an upset win.

The Panthers are given a basic 2.5-points “home-team” advantage. They are, presumably for having Fisher as coach, one of the favorites to win the USFL title.

But the Gamblers likely will have a more modern offense.

In the league’s season opener Saturday, the “home” team won but that was the Birmingham Stallions, who actually are playing in front of local fans.

For everyone else, there is no home-field advantage. Expecting the Gamblers to pick up the upset, the money line is the better value, but if you want a little room to play, take GAMBLERS +2.5 (-105).

Saturday’s season opening game – Birmingham 28, New Jersey Generals 24 – cashed Over tickets as the two combined for 52 points when the O/U line was 42.5.

If the league is going to catch on to casual fans, the games need to have points.

So far, we only have one league game to go on. The hope is this will be a high-scoring league. The O/U for Houston-Michigan is nice and low, so I like OVER 42.5 (-115).

