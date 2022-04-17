ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The inaugural weekend of the return of the USFL continues with three Sunday games. The second of the three is between the Philadelphia Stars and New Orleans Breakers. The Breakers are listed as the home team even though most of the USFL games this season will be played on one of two fields in Birmingham, Ala. Kickoff for Stars-Breakers is 4 p.m. ET (USA Network) at Protective Stadium. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Stars vs. Breakers odds with USFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Stars’ coach and offensive coordinator is Bart Andrus. They are quarterbacked by Bryan Scott, who was the USFL Spring League MVP.

Kyle Sloter will quarterback the Breakers. He has limited NFL experience but bounced around on practice squads for a few seasons with very good play in preseason action, always becoming a fan favorite. They are coached by former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora.

Stars at Breakers odds and lines

  • Money line: Stars +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Breakers -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Stars +2.5 (-112) | Breakers -2.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Stars at Breakers key injuries

Stars

  • DE Gus Cumberlander (knee) out
  • S/LB Ahmad Dixon (knee) probable
  • TE Artayvious Lynn (foot) questionable
  • LB Gabriel Sewell (knee) probable
  • CB Bradley Sylve (ankle) out

Breakers

  • WR Jonathan Adams (ankle) questionable

Stars at Breakers picks and predictions

Prediction

Breakers 31, Stars 24

The “home” team won the USFL opener Saturday as the Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals 28-24 as favorites. Because we don’t have any trends from either the Breakers or Stars, we can look at the roster and schemes.

The mobility of Sloter and the spread-out offense of offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone should have success in this league. The Breakers have former NFL talent at key positions with RB T.J. Logan and WRs Taywan Taylor and Chad Williams.

At least in the season opener, New Orleans should be able to move the ball.

Take the BREAKERS (-145).

In Saturday’s season opener, the Stallions picked up the win and covered the spread as the home team. With a fairly standard 2.5-point advantage for the “home” team, there isn’t much room for the underdog to lose the game but cover the spread.

As I like the favorites to win, you can get a little more bang for your buck going with a wager on the spread.

Take the BREAKERS -2.5 (-108).

Saturday’s Birmingham-New Jersey game went Over the projected total (42.5) with 52 points. Every game this weekend has had a low projected total. This game has the highest one, although it is still low.

The league has to hope that the games are both competitive and high-scoring.

Saturday’s game was. I anticipate Sunday’s games will be, too.

Take OVER 43.5 (-108).

Community Policy