ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

14 arrested after communal violence in Indian capital

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcjUB_0fBhGvyP00
1 of 6

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India’s capital have arrested 14 people after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession, leaving several injured, local media reported Sunday.

The suspects were arrested on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, among others, following the incident on Saturday night, said senior police officer Usha Rangnani, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

At least nine people, including eight police officers, were injured and were being treated in hospitals, Rangnani said.

Authorities say Hindu and Muslim groups in Jahangirpuri, a neighborhood in northwest New Delhi, threw stones at each other during a religious procession celebrating the birth of the Hindu god Hanuman on Saturday night. Police were investigating the incident and it remains unclear what sparked the violence.

It was the worst violence in New Delhi since 2020, when 53 people died in a large-scale communal unrest amid tensions over a controversial citizenship law that excluded Muslims.

Delhi’s police commissioner tweeted late Saturday night that the situation in the neighborhood was under control after additional forces were deployed.

The capital’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, appealed for peace in the city and condemned the incident.

In videos posted on social media, streets in Jahangirpuri are seen littered with broken glass and stones while photos show heavily damaged vehicles. The unrest came after similar reports of communal violence and hate speech in a handful of other Indian states over the past week.

On April 10, a number of people were injured after anti-Muslim songs were blared through speakers during a procession to mark the birth of the Hindu god Ram in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, local media reported. A day later in the western state of Gujarat, one person died and many others were injured in violence following the festival, prompting curfews and a ban on gatherings in some parts of the state.

The string of recent religious attacks has sparked outrage and sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Communal violence in India is not new, with periodic clashes breaking out ever since the British partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, but observers say that religious polarization has risen under Modi, further deepening fault lines against minorities and heightening tensions.

On Saturday, leaders from 13 opposition parties wrote a statement urging Modi to condemn the wave of religious attacks and expressing concern over the “recent outburst of communal violence witnessed across several states.”

“We are extremely anguished at the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals and language are being deliberately used by sections of the ruling establishment to polarize our society,” the leaders wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Clashes Erupt in Indian Capital During Hindu Procession

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in the Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday, injuring several people, including policemen, police said, days after similar religious violence in three states. Eyewitnesses told Reuters that the violence erupted between Muslims and Hindus during the procession in Jahangirpuri,...
SOCIETY
BBC

Jahangirpuri: Shock and anger in Delhi after religious violence

After a religious procession sparked communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, BBC Hindi's Vineet Khare visited the crowded neighbourhood to find locals seething with anger and distrust. Around nine people - including seven police personnel - were injured in the violence, which broke out on Saturday. One of the policemen was...
RELIGION
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arvind Kejriwal
Person
Narendra Modi
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communal Violence#Indian Capital#Ap#Hindu#The Press Trust Of India#Hanuman#Muslims
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Curfews
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian mother in Wisconsin accused of killing eight-year-old son after getting enraged at war in Ukraine

A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy