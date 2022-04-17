ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Food City Dirt Race odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday night’s 2022 Food City Dirt Race. The green flag is set to drop a little after 7 p.m. ET (FOX). Below we analyze the 2022 Food City Dirt Race odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions.

NASCAR elected to change Bristol’s spring race to a dirt surface last March. It was the first time the Cup Series ran on dirt since the 1970 season.

Penske Racing’s Joey Logano came away with the victory last spring, a race shortened to 253 laps due to heavy rains and flash flooding in the area. The average speed was just 46.313 mph.

You can expect faster speeds Sunday night as NASCAR learned quite a bit about running these type cars on a dirt surface. Mud flaps were installed on the NextGEN cars this weekend, too.

2022 Food City Dirt Race: What you need to know

  • Normally we’d look at Average-Finish Position, top-5 and top-10 finishes from a track, but that’s all out the window on a dirt surface. Instead, we’ll simply look back to last season’s inaugural dirt run to see who was more comfortable and who was an unmitigated disaster.
  • Manufacturer didn’t mean much on the dirt, as Ford was first, Chevrolet was second and a Toyota ran third.
  • Logano led the final 61 laps of the rain-delayed event, holding off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin for the victory. Logano beat Stenhouse by .554 seconds en route to the checkered flag.
  • Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez and Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman rounded out the top 5. Newman isn’t even in the field this season.

Food City Dirt Race – Expert pick

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:31 a.m. ET.

It would be a little lazy to go with Logano, who won last season’s rain-shortened event. It will be interesting to see who can win this year on Easter night in a full 500-lap race.

I like the favorite here. Expect Hendrick Motorsports’ KYLE LARSON (+380), the 2021 Cup Series champion, to pick up checkers this weekend. It hasn’t been that long since he was racing on dirt tracks on a regular basis. He picked up a Truck Series win at Eldora Speedway on the dirt surface in 2016, and regularly drove the surfaces in the lower levels.

Larson was 29th last season in this event, but it was a new event, delayed and muddy. Conditions will be more optimal, and he will take advantage.

Food City Dirt Race picks – Long shot

RICKY STENHOUSE JR. (+2000) was the runner-up on this dirt surface last season in a race which was an absolute mess.

Stenhouse, like Larson, has a long history of racing on dirt tracks, starting out on the surface in 2003 while also seeing dirt tracks rather frequently at the lower levels.

He reportedly likes it, is excited about the track and is basically the opposite of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch, who would rather race on the moon than on dirt.

Food City Dirt Race prop picks

Note: As of this publishing, top-10 finish odds were not posted yet. Below are suggested plays if and when they get posted.

CHASE BRISCOE TOP-10 FINISH

Briscoe is a tremendous play this weekend. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has been in midget and sprint cars on a dirt surface for a long time. He and teammate Cole Custer will make dirt legend and team owner Tony Stewart proud with solid finishes this weekend. Briscoe was second in Friday’s first practice session.

COLE CUSTER TOP-10 FINISH

Custer is worth a look for a second consecutive weekend. He picked up the pole in qualifying Saturday, and will have the all-important first choice of pit stalls, too. There are several advantages of picking first, as he’ll be in a stall which isn’t up against two cars on either side, but with an opening in front. That extra room makes a huge difference.

TYLER REDDICK TOP-10 FINISH

Reddick ended up seventh in the dirt race in 2021. He has a lengthy history of racing on dirt. Reddick led the first practice session with a best speed of 89.925 on Friday.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Related
KPLC TV

Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega

LINCOLN, Ala. (Gray News) - An Earnhardt will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for a NASCAR series race. Richard Childress Racing announced earlier this week that Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, will be driving his grandfather’s No. 3 Chevrolet on April 23 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Figure Coming Out Of Retirement Next Week

For the last two decades, Larry McReynolds has served as a NASCAR analyst for FOX Sports, with stints TNT and SiriusXM also mixed in. Before that, McReynolds was a longtime accomplished NASCAR crew chief. Now, after more than 20 years away from that role, McReynolds will be back on the box next Saturday.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Sunday Bristol Cup race: Start time, TV info, lineup, weather

The Cup Series returns to the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and will race on Easter for the first time since 1989. Through the season’s first eight races, there have been seven different winners. William Byron became the only multi-time winner this year with his victory last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Interview Goes Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace’s FOX interview is trending on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took some playful shots at everyone who’s made “Mickey Mouse win” references over the years. Wallace joked that the winner of tonight’s race in Bristol, Tennessee will have to expect similar tweets to...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Ryan Newman
Person
Ricky Stenhouse
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

Kyle Busch’s Comment On Dale Earnhardt Sr. Goes Viral

Kyle Busch claimed victory at the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race yesterday – his sixth win at the event but first on the dirt track. But it was his comment about the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. afterwards that some people are finding more interesting. While being interviewed by Jamie...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
