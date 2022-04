Wildfire prevention has always been top of mind for San Mateo County officials, but the rampant fires of 2020 have accelerated their efforts even more. Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of Cal Fire’s San Mateo County Division, said the CZU Lightning Complex fires in August 2020 were a big wake-up call for them. The fires burned more than 86,000 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, making them the biggest fire of the last 100 years for Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO