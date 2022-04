An MLW angle devolved into what was almost an all out fight. Wrestling Observer reported the news that LA Park (WCW's La Parka) and his sons were all fired by MLW on April 1 following them getting outright irresponsible during an angle. We're told that during a post-match angle, LA Park and family attacked Jacob Fatu in what was a planned angle. However, real punches were thrown by Park, El Hijo Del LA Park and LA Park Jr, followed by a dangerous chair shot. Alex Hammerstone was said to have recognized this and went over to try to help, getting cracked with a chair in the process.

