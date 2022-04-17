ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Local News Briefs: Local students place in Stock Market Game

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JVtS_0fBhAkiu00

Coshocton students place in finance game

ZANESVILLE — Three students from Coshocton County placed in the top 10 for the region and top 13 in the state in the Stock Market Game through Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center.

Seventh-grader Alexander Ranalli of Coshocton placed eighth in the state with $107,275.29, seventh-grader Alexzandyr Smailes of River View placed ninth with $106,717.22 and eighth-grader Justin Lawrentz of River View was 12th with $106,123.13.

Licensing for the 112 students in the MVESC region came from The Community Bank and Park National Bank. The game started in October 2021 and ran through April 8, 2022, with students given $100,000 in virtual funding to build a stock market portfolio with. The value of the portfolios determined rankings.

No injuries in semi rollover

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office handled a tractor trailer rollover crash at 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Ohio 93 in White Eyes Township.

Authorities said James Dutton, 59, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was driving a 2018 International semi southbound when a load of bricks shifted. The semi went off the right side of the road and overturned onto its side. Dutton was not injured.

Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, West Lafayette Fire Department, REACT, Ohio Department of Transportation and Prince's Wrecker Service. The road was closed at the crash scene for several hours for clean-up.

Driver injured in Morgan Run Road wreck

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office handled a single-vehicle crash at 2:13 a.m. Friday in the 21000 block of Morgan Run Round.

Authorities said Makayla Blackstone, 24, of West Lafayette was traveling north when she lost control of her vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle tipped on its side on an embankment and went over the edge of a cement barrier into a creek, coming to rest on the driver's side.

Blackstone was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by mechanical means. She was transported from the scene to to a medical facility for treatment of unknown injuries. Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Regional Medical Center, Coshocton Fire Department and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Coshocton Foundation taking grant applications

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Foundation will take applications for its unrestricted grants until May 20. Eligible are schools, churches, government agencies and community organizations with a 501c3 non-profit status.

Grant applications and more information can be found at coshoctonfoundation.org or by calling 740-622-0010. Seven copies of each request must be submitted to the office at 220 S. Fourth St or mailed to Coshocton Foundation, P.O. Box 55, Coshocton, OH 43812.

Anger management workshop set

COSHOCTON — Shifting Gears anger management workshop for men will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting May 3, for six weeks at MSW Solutions, 139 S. Third St., Suite F. Intakes to be completed by April 28.

Participants will engage in learning to identify patterns of behavior, anger response cycle and strategies for changing responses and improving interpersonal interactions for more effective functions.

Call 740-502-3047 for more information and registration. Total cost is $300, or $25 per session. Certicates of completion will be given.

Library board meeting canceled

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Public Library Board meeting has canceled its April 19 meeting. The next meeting is May 17.

Coshocton County Divorces Decreed

April 11

Timothy N. Cunningham, Warsaw, and Christin J. Cunningham, Utica

Comments / 0

The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

881
Followers
474
Post
67K+
Views
