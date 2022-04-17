ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Carolina visits Arizona after Staal's 2-goal game

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Carolina Hurricanes (48-20-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-48-5, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Arizona Coyotes after Jordan Staal scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Coyotes are 10-25-1 at home. Arizona averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 21-12-4 on the road. Carolina ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Oct. 31, Carolina won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Nick Schmaltz has 7 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 76 points, scoring 35 goals and collecting 41 assists. Staal has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game with an .852 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
KTVZ

Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day. Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots. Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:33 span early in the second.
NHL
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam O'brien
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Nick Schmaltz
Person
Jakob Chychrun
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Christian Fischer
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Tony Deangelo
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes#Avalanche
WGRZ TV

Olofsson, Thompson each score 2 goals as Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes receive key Frederik Andersen update amid injury worries

The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t been playing their best hockey of late, and the injury to goalie Frederik Anderson risked that trend continuing. With the playoffs mere weeks away, Carolina is hoping to right the ship in time for their push for the Stanley Cup. On Monday, the Canes got a blessing of an update regarding Andersen’s injury, as an MRIon his lower-body injury came back negative, via Pierre LeBrun.
RALEIGH, NC
Reuters

Surging Blues slam Predators for 9th straight win

EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
10TV

Terry, Zegras leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Canes Issue Health Updates On Andersen, Kotkaniemi and Staal

GLENDALE, AZ. - Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour offered health updates on three players following morning skate in Arizona Monday. Captain Jordan Staal is considered day-to-day after being hit by Cale Makar Saturday night in Denver. #11 left the game during the third period and did not return. Staal did skate with his teammates ahead of the meeting with the Coyotes, however will not play.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preview: Canes at Coyotes

GLENDALE, AZ. - The Carolina Hurricanes hope to conclude their quick trip west on a high note, meeting the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 48-20-8 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 7-4 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on...
NHL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy