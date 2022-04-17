Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches as it’s the most attended day.

WalletHub released its 2022 Easter Facts & Stats and here’s what we learned.

Total related expenses expected in 2022 are $170 per person.

A lot of money will be spent on candy, it’s projected to be $3 Billion.

Cost of the most expensive chocolate bunny is $49,000.

To look your Sunday best for Easter, $3.4 Billion will be spent on clothing.

The most popular items in Easter baskets are chocolate bunnies, individually wrapped candy, loose chewy, candy, and bunny stuffed animals.

There will be 91 Million chocolate bunnies sold for Easter.

A consumption of jellybeans on Easter could circle the globe three times which equates to 16 million jelly beans.

We tend to mostly agree on how to eat an Easter Bunny, 78 percent start with the ears followed by the feet and tail.

Which came first? 52.4 percent of Americans say the Easter Bunny came before the Easter Egg.

Here are the top five things families plan to do on Easter- egg hunt, eating candy, dyeing eggs, taking family photos, and making Easter dinner.

The post Here are Some Easter Facts That May Surprise You appeared first on Cheatham County Source .