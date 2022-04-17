ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Mississippi native creates postage-stamp size artwork

By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eqqlt_0fBh2aV500

TUPELO • When Blake Gore was a little kid growing up in Houston, Mississippi, he loved to draw. And, he thought he wasn't half bad.

"But as I got older, my internal critic turned on, told me I wasn't good enough," said Gore, 41. "So I stifled my creativity."

When Gore was a teenager, his family moved to Tupelo. He took one art class in high school, and that was the extent of his formal training.

"At Ole Miss, I was an English and political science major," he said. "I never thought art was going to be a thing. So I stuck around and got my masters in counseling."

Gore worked for a few years in the career counseling field at the University of Mississippi and at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, before taking a career coaching job at Vanderbilt University.

In 2018, while he and his family were living in Nashville, a museum in the United Kingdom posted a 30-day drawing challenge on Twitter.

"You had to draw a 1-by1-inch anything every day for a month," he said. "People who know me probably weren't surprised I would do it. I'm always interested in trying something new. It was a lot of fun. I got to meet people from all over the world who were doing it."

On the first day of the challenge, Gore was trying to come up with an idea for something to draw. He'd recently been at a friend's house playing Monopoly, so he drew a tiny little Monopoly man. The museum liked the drawing and put it on its website to promote the challenge. Then people started asking Gore if the drawings he was posting and sharing were for sale.

"It kind of just took on a life of its own," he said. "If you do anything for 30 days and you like it, it's probably going to become a habit. And it did."

Gore likes drawing things he's familiar with, so a lot of his 1x1-inch drawings are memories from Mississippi: an antebellum home in Aberdeen, a Methodist church in Oxford, Taylor Grocery, the water tower in Houston.

"It's fun to be able to draw things that mean something to me and reconnect me with home," said Gore, who lives in Christiansburg, Virginia, with his wife, Lori, and their four children – Ella, Hattie, Caleb and Vera.

Gore will bring his talent to the Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford on April 23. His tent will be set up right outside Square Books.

"That's my favorite place on earth," he said. "In fact, Oxford is one of my favorite sources of inspiration. I've done the Courthouse, Square Books, City Grocery, Ajax, Proud Larry's, Bottletree Bakery, the Lyceum, the Grove, the Walk of Champions, Rowan Oak."

Gore will have 50 to 60 pieces of original artwork for sale, ranging from $200 to $500 each, as well as prints for $25 each.

'Ink is final'

When Gore first began the drawing challenge four years ago, he chose pen and ink as his medium.

"I was able to find a pen that was able to give me a very small nib – a .15mm tip – so I could get a lot of detail in there. I also like ink because it's final. If I could paint over something or erase something, I'd never finish anything."

Gore honed his craft by watching YouTube videos and reading books.

"Never in human history has it been a better time to learn," he said. "Google has a catalog of artists, and I'd just study them, study their strokes, and practice. Pen and ink is really just a bunch of dots or lines. You just have to figure out where to put them."

The first piece Gore sold was a tiny maple tree with red and orange leaves.

"I sold it to a lady in Brooklyn, New York," he said. "I loved that fact that a lady in New York City didn't know me from Adam. She just knew me as someone who created art."

In fact, a lot of Gore's early sales were to people in New York and other metropolitan areas.

"They don't have a lot of space, so my art is a good fit," said Gore, who still works part-time as a career coach in Virginia.

Some of Gore's drawings are the size of a pinkie fingernail, and the largest he's done is a 2-by-2-inch piece, but most are a square inch.

"I love to experiment," he said. "Most of what I do is pen and ink, but I have used watercolor, colored pencils, graphite and charcoal. I'd say half of my work is black and white, and half uses color."

The first art show Gore ever participated in was Double Decker in 2019. His parents, Edward and Claudia, live in Oxford as do his in-laws, Randall and Amy Atchley.

"It was a risk," he said. "You have to buy a tent and all that stuff, and I was a rookie. I had no idea how it would resonate. It was such a circus, but it was great. I'd told the kids if it went well, we'd go to Disney World. It went great, so we went to Disney World."

Gore wasn't able to take his artwork to shows in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, but this year, he'll participate in at least 25 shows all over the country, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between.

"I also do a lot of commission work," Gore said. "I don't do a lot of people portraits, because it's hard to get the detail you want in something that small. But people want me to do their homes or their grandparents' home, their dogs, their favorite birds or favorite trees."

The beauty of Gore's work is that he can work just about anywhere, whether that's in a corner of his bedroom in Virginia, or in a hotel room or a coffee shop.

"The great thing about being a miniaturist is everything is so small," he said. "All I need is a little leather zippered notebook to keep my paper and pens in. I probably already have enough art supplies to use for the rest of my life. You'd be surprised how far one pen can go when you're drawing in a square inch."

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Gov. Reeves signs legislation to make ‘One Mississippi’ new state song

Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation. The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, MS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
City
Tupelo, MS
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
City
Brooklyn, MS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tupelo, MS
Entertainment
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTVCFOX

Man snags state record for largest paddlefish caught in Missouri

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Pittsfield, Illinois now holds the Missouri record for catching the largest paddlefish. Jim Dain snagged the monster fish March 18 at Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). It's the fish that almost got...
MISSOURI STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Art Supplies#Postage#Huntingdon College#Vanderbilt University#Twitter
CBS 42

Man breaks record for catching largest blue catfish in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man set a new state record in Mississippi for catching the largest blue catfish. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), Eugene Cronley caught the 131 pound fish on April 7, 2022, from the Mississippi River near Natchez. Cronley said it took him 40 minutes […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi financial planner receives 30-year-sentence without possibility of parole for rape of woman in his New Orleans apartment

A Mississippi financial planner who was convicted of rape was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. NOLA.com reports that William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Miss., was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in March of raping one of three women who have accused him of the sex crime.
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Google
WJTV 12

Local restaurants that got a “C” food inspection grade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regularly inspects food service establishments for safe food handling practices. Inspectors grade food facilities on an A, B and C scale. Any food facility that poses an immediate threat to health is closed until it’s safe to reopen. What kind of establishments are inspected? […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctors share possible impacts of new COVID-19 variant

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – As mask mandates are slowly being lifted, COVID-19 is still a health problem with new strains spreading. According to Mississippi health officials, the state is experiencing fewer numbers of COVID-19 cases. However, there are concerns about a new subvariant in the country. The BA.2 variant, otherwise known as stealth omicron, is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes March 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery made its March 2022 transfer of $11,543,588.24 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. The total transfer for Fiscal Year 2022 is now at $95,345,892.21. Of those funds, $80 million has gone to the state for road and bridge needs. The Education Enhancement Fund has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Which local restaurants are open for Easter Sunday?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities. While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local […]
JACKSON, MS
Smithonian

A Connecticut Mechanic Found Artwork Worth Millions in a Dumpster

Five years ago, in September 2017, Connecticut mechanic Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He took them home, thinking he might use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark. As it turns out, the art was anything but trash. Per Adriana Morga...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
339
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy