Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene is blasting through campaign funds

By Tom Boggioni
 1 day ago
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is spending campaign cash faster than she is bringing it in as her campaign has reported it overstated contributions to the controversial lawmaker.

Based upon campaign finance reports released on Friday, the report states that Taylor Greene's fundraising efforts reported its "first net loss on Friday, posting a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 while additionally revising previous contribution totals down by more than $100,000."

As the report notes, the lawmaker is re-investing an extraordinarily high percentage of money coming in to raise even more cash as well as paying an increasing amount in security costs.

The Beast's Sollenberger wrote, "While Greene has always traded steep fees for slightly higher returns, she's always managed to come out on top—until now," adding, "Last quarter she sprung a hole in the bucket, as her campaign committee, Greene for Congress, spent about $1.38 million while taking in only $1.06 million in donations. Fundraising costs alone wiped out three-quarters of those receipts. Greene has deployed expensive digital fundraising operations in the past, and reports have dinged her for it, pointing out that the fees give the lie to an inflated small-dollar contribution stream."

Reporting Greene for Congress spent $735,000 on fundraising efforts during the period, Sollenberger wrote, "To make matters worse, the same day the campaign filed its new report, it also filed three amended versions of previous reports from last year, admitting that the committee had overstated contributions by more than $100,000. The campaign currently holds about $3 million in cash on hand, which represents a net gain of about $900,000 over the last 12 months."

Big A
1d ago

As much traveling as she does, it's probably difficult to find good quality hay and oats, much less the occasional bale of alfalfa.

Kathryn Crane
1d ago

Spending money she DOESN'T HAVE!! I thought MTG- knew how to balance a checkbook. I guess that's just one more thing she doesn't know how to do. Did she even graduate high school?

LaFrance
1d ago

She’s got herself in a pickle. She needs security because she does and says repugnant things. She’s able to raise money because she says and does repugnant things.

