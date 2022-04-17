Frost Advisory issued for Bath, Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Lee; Owsley; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Owsley, northwestern Perry, southeastern Jackson, southwestern Breathitt, southeastern Lee and northern Clay Counties through 215 PM EDT At 143 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sidell, or near Manchester, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. Rotation has been indicated with this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sextons Creek, Sourwood, Ammie, Wild Cat, Hensley, Maulden, Nathanton and Seth around 150 PM EDT. Thomas, Taff, Trixie, Felty, Blake, Island City, Teges, Newfound, Oneida and Sturgeon around 155 PM EDT. Southfork, Gobbard, Ricetown, Conkling, Major, Sebastian, Lucky Fork, Scoville, Endee and Mistletoe around 200 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Booneville, Cowcreek, Eversole, Lerose, Arnett, Chestnut Gap, Turin, Stay, Grass, Morris Fork, Jetts Creek, Copebranch, Turkey, Guerrant, Lone, Athol, Houston, Tallega, Sebastian`s Branch, Canoe, Canyon Falls and Monica. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0