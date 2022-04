CHICAGO – Throughout his stay on the rooftop to raise funds to build his Project H.O.O.D. community center, many of Pastor Corey Brooks’ most important supporters have been the working class folks. The most recent supporter was Metropolitan Steel, which donated $100,000 and will provide the in-kind labor needed to erect the structural steel beams for the new center. This company recently completed an Amazon project involving over 25,000 tons of steel, and yet they found the time to support Project H.O.O.D. because they understand the value of creating opportunities in communities with weak social capital. After all, it is through these opportunities that Metropolitan Steel finds its future workers.

