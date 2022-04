View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz won their first playoff game of the postseason against the Dallas Mavericks away from home. Normally, this would be an excellent result for the Jazz, but the fact that they did it so unconvincingly when the Mavericks were missing their only superstar in Luka Doncic, has somehow raised more questions than it has answered about the Jazz.

