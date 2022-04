The Philadelphia Phillies are two games into their second series of the season. Despite multiple power-hitting pick-ups in the offseason, there hasn’t been much offense for the Phils at all. Eight games in, Philadelphia sits below .500 at 3-5. While the Phillies still have plenty of baseball left to play, 154 games to be exact, the slow start is cause for concern.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO