Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Regional Forecast for 04.17.2022

By Alexis Clemons
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEaster Sunday for Northeast Oklahoma will be cloudy,...

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
Oklahoma State
Four States Home Page

Three perish in early morning Fairland fire

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An early morning fire in Ottawa County claimed the lives of three people, according to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent. Two women and a man died in the triple fire fatality, said ATF Agent Ashley Stephens.  The victims were over the age of 40, he said. Stephens will […]
Weather
Environment
KFOR

Oklahoma’s next chance for severe thunderstorms is coming up Wednesday!

Heads up Oklahoma…Our next chance for severe thunderstorms is Wednesday! An upper level wave in the jet stream tracks across Oklahoma with a cold front / dry line at the surface moving into central Oklahoma. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms could develop along these boundaries in central OK moving east. Main threats large hail and damaging winds. However, an isolated tornado is possible depending on how this sets up. At this time it’s a Marginal Risk but this could be upgraded to Slight Risk. Watching. Stay weather aware!
