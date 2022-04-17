ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan Markle return to the UK for brief visit

By Stefani Munro
 1 day ago
After the high drama of their very public royal Megxit, it was a low-key reunion behind the walls of Windsor Castle for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Queen of England on Thursday. Harry and Meghan Markle...

juskek
1d ago

What does Magpie have to do with Invictus? She is only there to keep an eye on Harry because he might bail on her.

K.Sum
1d ago

Harry was also there for the Hair Club for Men Convention. Nutmeg does not want a baldy in her photos.

Deborah Bucy
1d ago

I believe it's the children people want to see, not Harry or Megan!

Floor8

Floor8

