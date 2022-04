If you had to guess how Aroldis Chapman was doing based off of the reactions of New York Yankee fans, you would guess he has an ERA of infinity and is on his way out of baseball. But the closer has an ERA of 0.00 in all reality heading into April 16th’s game against the Orioles. Chapman has thrown 3.1 innings pitched to open the season and has recorded 1 save as well. On the other hand, he has walked four and struck out just six. But his past couple outings have resulted in panic from the Yankees’ faithful.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO