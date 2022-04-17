ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Governor throwing even more money at failed efforts at ‘solving homelessness’.

KABC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLA “Receives” $10 Million Of Your Tax Dollars To Turn Hotel, Motels Into Interim Housing. (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles...

www.kabc.com

Comments / 33

PleaseNoMoreLies
1d ago

Governor responsible for 500% increase in homeless deaths. Before Newsom 1 dead a day…after Newsom we average 5 deaths a day.

Reply(1)
15
Diana M Ellis
1d ago

Rooms/housing without inclusion of necessary services is a total useless WASTE. To treat homelessness you have to treat the person, while understanding that the person wants help. Newsom and every other politician in California has yet to offer physical and mental health services, alcohol and drug rehab, job training and reentry counseling. Newsom has not only thrown tax dollars away, his policies have invited homeless from all over the US to move here.

Reply(4)
7
Dave Sanders
1d ago

That’s the Democratic way is to throw more taxpayer money at everything then skim some of it off the top.

Reply(1)
8
