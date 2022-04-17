ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Jody (DeLuca) Hissong, 79

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJody (DeLuca) Hissong was born on Feb. 11, 1943, in Hailey, Idaho, to Doug and Mary Allred. Jody passed away at age 79 on April 6 at her home in Lake Havasu, Ariz., with her husband Skip and three of her children by her side. She attended Hailey schools...

Michael J. Simmons, 83

Michael J. Simmons of Hauser, Idaho passed away on April 11, 2022. Mike led a very colorful life and he was always willing to share a great story about the adventures of his younger years. Mike was born in Boise, Idaho on June 6, 1938, to Robert Waco and Verna Simmons. His parents and sister, Roberta (Jackson), precede him in death.
HAUSER, ID
Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60

Jeffrey Raymond Lee, 60, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away March 23, 2022. Jeff was born on July 14, 1961, to Ray and Marilyn Lee in Burbank, Calif. Jeff grew up in Sierra Vista, Ariz., where he was an avid wrestler and accomplished singer. After he graduated from Buena High School in 1979, Jeff enlisted in the Air Force. During his Air Force career, he prestigiously served his country as an Airborne Command Post Communications Avionics Technician. After serving his country for 12 years and 7 months, he achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant with a line number to Master Sergeant. Jeff was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1991, after which he moved to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, where he began his new career, and what would be his life’s passion, in medical and health services.
POST FALLS, ID
Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach), 74

Alma Jean Guertin (Murbach) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho passed away on April 5, 2022, leaving the world a little darker for all those that loved her. Alma was born in Spokane, Washington at Deaconess Hospital at 11:15 PM on November 16, 1947, to Lynn and Silvia Murbach of Davenport, Washington.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Peggy Lee Neff, 76

Peggy Lee Neff passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 13, 2022, in her home of 47 years in Athol, Idaho. Peggy was born on Aug. 8, 1945, to Clarence and Bonnie Taylor, in El Centro, Calif. She was the oldest of five children, including Clarence Jr. “Butch,” Donna, Kathy and Gary. The Taylor family moved several times during Peggy’s childhood, including to one of her favorite places, Meredith, N.H., where she grew up with many extended family members, including her beloved aunt Sylvia. She also spent much of her teen years in Paradise, Calif., where she graduated from high school in 1963 and met her future husband, Larry Neff. In 1967, Larry and Peggy married and lived throughout the West but settled in Athol, Idaho in 1975.
ATHOL, ID
Tammi Laree Hite, 14

The most inspirational, strongest people in life often come in small packages. Tammi Laree Hite, 14, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, went home to God, surrounded by love and peace on February 15, 2022. Tammi was born on December 13, 2007, at KMC. She lived a life full of joy...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Rita Cecilia Van Horn, 69

Rita Cecilia Eckels was born in Evansville, Ind., on July 24, 1952, to her parents Calvin W. Eckels Sr. and Maryellen Eckels, both deceased. Rita peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 10, surrounded by family after a courageous, hard fought, three-year battle with cancer. Rita, her brother, Calvin Eckels Jr.,...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Jody Olheiser memorial “slush” run

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week we featured a follow up story we first told you about in October of last year. Jody Olheiser was a teacher at Bismarck High School who started “kindness tailgating” parties outside the school. Passers by were greeted with hand painted signs of...
BISMARCK, ND
Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”), 75

Randall Maynard Gott (“Randy”) passed away at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho on August 23, 2021. Randall was born in Concord, Massachusetts to Elizabeth Steger Gott and Maynard Bowden Gott on October 18, 1945. He is preceded in death by both parents and a grandson, Angel Quintero. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Gott, and four daughters: Leeann Gott (Sean), Amanda Gott, Sarah-McKenzie Garza (Jodaniel), Jordan Gott (Breena). He is also survived by one stepson, Patrick Allen Burns and eight grandchildren: Madison, Samantha, Zoey, Avery, Izabella, Xavier, Joseph, and Samuel.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Marilyn K Dobbins, 64

Marilyn was born in Tucson, Arizona on April 18, 1957 to Walter K White and Virginia R White. She grew up in San Diego, California and graduated from James Madison High School. She used to play the piano in church and at home. She loved hymns and gospel music. She also attended women’s Bible studies through Bible Study Fellowship. She trusted in the Lord Jesus as her Savior when she was five years old.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Dale R. Woodard, 99

Dale R. Woodard, 99, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022. Dale was born Oct. 26, 1922 in Millwood, Wash., to Harry and Jennie Woodard. His parents were early settlers in the Spokane Valley. At the time the family settled in the valley, Millwood was named Woodwards Station. Many streets in Millwood were named after the Woodward children. Dale Street named after Dale Woodard is an example. Dale was the last child of his parents. His brothers Victor and Virgil and sister Dorothy preceded him in death.
MILLWOOD, WA
Making connections

COEUR d’ALENE — Juanita Gonzalez of Blackfoot and Laura Gramirez of Idaho Falls didn’t plan to attend the Coeur d'Alene Regional Business Fair on Wednesday. They were just passing by the bay room doors leading to it at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. But greeters were friendly,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bryan Martin, 67

The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life for Bryan Martin. He was born October 15, 1954 in Bowman, North Dakota and died on February 23, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene. Bryan’s celebration will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Coeur d'Alene...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Professional Firefighters of Idaho endorse Bedke

BOISE — The Professional Firefighters of Idaho (PFFI) have announced a full endorsement of Scott Bedke’s campaign to become the next conservative Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. PFFI President Rob Shoplock said Bedke’s track record of supporting emergency responders is rock solid. “Throughout his time in the Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
Be Beary careful

Idaho provides hunters the opportunity to hunt black bears during the spring so you don’t have to wait until fall to start big game hunting. All you need is a 2022 hunting license and bear tag. People typically hunt bears by pursuing them with hounds, baiting them or spotting and stalking.
IDAHO STATE
'Celebrating education'

COEUR d’ALENE - As a parent, Chief Allan knows the cost of higher education. He knows of the hard work it takes to succeed. So during the Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber’s annual Top Scholars Upbeat Breakfast on Tuesday at The Coeur d’Alene Resort, Allan, chairman of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, made what he called a spur of the moment decision.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Weather rollercoaster a hair-raiser

It’s been another crazy weather pattern across the Inland Northwest. There was no measurable snowfall in March, and it seemed like winter was coming to an end. However, things are very different in April. We’ve been dealing with record snows and much colder than normal temperatures. Wednesday’s morning low...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
PROBLEMS: Blame loose borders

I’m a Wisconsinite living in Montana and come to the Athol area quite regularly; I do a lot of shopping in the Hayden, Coeur d’Alene and Spokane areas. So I’ve driven the Highway 95 corridor and surrounding roads for the last 12 years or so. I was quite impressed with the care that all the businesses and private homes have for their lawns, gardens and general landscaping.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

