Spring showers are quickly washing away the snow that has lingered since the beginning of the year. As snow recedes, many long-buried treasures are revealed like that one soggy glove you’ve been looking for all winter, but the most frustrating remnant of winter snowmelt is something that pollutes our waters with bacteria and nutrients. Waterlogged dog poop now emerges from melted snow piles along our streets, sidewalks, lawns, parks, and anywhere Fido decided to do his business, making it a stormwater pollutant. Disposing of doggy do-do is very important because there is no Poop Fairy.

PETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO